Leaving nothing to the imagination! Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley get completely naked in the short film for her sister Rainey Qualley’s new single, “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

The nearly 10-minute uncensored video shows the actor, 34, and the actress, 26, romping and intimately kissing in bed with no clothes on. Using a split screen technique, it showcases their characters’ relationship from two points of view by way of dramatic performance art.

Toward the end of the film, LaBeouf and Margaret ditch their clothing once more as she joins him in the shower while the song, which Rainey, 30, recorded under the stage name Rainsford, fades out.

“[The] split-screen film portrays the tenderness and toxicity of a relationship, presented from the dual, and at times conflicting, perspectives of a couple,” the press release reads. “With a gently disorientating structure, the piece builds towards an open-ended resolution that loops back on itself, returning us to where we began.”

Rainey said in a statement that the project is “filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.”

This is not the first time fans have seen LaBeouf and Margaret bare all. He previously went nude in Sigur Rós’ 2012 music video “Fjögur Píanó,” the 2013 erotic art film Nymphomaniac and a promotional photo for his 2013 movie Charlie Countryman. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, for her part, went full-frontal in the 2018 drama Donnybrook.

Since breaking out in Hollywood on the Disney Channel show Even Stevens in 2000, LaBeouf has slowly shifted his focus to performance art in recent years with his trio LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner. He infamously raised eyebrows in 2014 when he attended the Berlin International Film Festival with a paper bag over his head with the words “I Am Not Famous Anymore” written on it.

The Disturbia star — who sparked reconciliation rumors with his ex-wife and Nymphomaniac costar Mia Goth in March — made headlines again in 2015 after recording a motivational video in which he shouted, “Just do it,” the Nike slogan. The clip became a meme and was the most-searched GIF of the year, according to Google.