Margaret Qualley is all in on her budding romance with Shia LaBeouf, but her loved ones are concerned after the actor’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of abuse.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s mother, Andie MacDowell, is “keeping an extremely close watch on the situation,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “If Shia so much as puts a foot out of line, she’ll come down on him like a ton of bricks.”

Qualley, 24, and LaBeouf, 34, were spotted making out at LAX airport on December 19, less than a week after Twigs, 32, sued him for alleged sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The Disturbia star, who is seeking long-term inpatient treatment, said in a statement that “many” of the allegations against him “are not true” but accepted “accountability” for his past mistakes.

Although LaBeouf has a well-documented history of personal and legal issues, Qualley is “totally smitten” by him, the source tells Us, adding, “She trusts he’s not the bad guy people say he is.”

