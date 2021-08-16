Summer love! Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a recent outing in New York City.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Bleachers frontman, 37, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 26, packed on the PDA while walking around NYC on Saturday, August 14. The actress, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell, was dressed in black shorts and a ruffled white top, while the music producer topped off his casual summer look with a baseball cap.

The pair visited the bakery Milk Bar for some sweet treats and were photographed strolling with their arms around each other. They also shared a few kisses.

Qualley was previously linked to Shia LaBeouf. The pair split in January after FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf, 35, of sexual battery and assault in a lawsuit. At the time, the Honey Boy actor denied the 33-year-old musician’s allegations and claimed that he was “a sober member of a 12-step program” and in therapy for alcoholism and PTSD.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he told The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” Twigs and LaBeouf dated from 2018 to May 2019.

In 2019, Qualley briefly dated Pete Davidson. Antonoff, for his part, was last in a relationship with Carlotta Kohl, with whom he was first spotted in 2018.

The Steel Train singer has also been linked to his frequent collaborator Lorde, but both parties have denied that their relationship has ever been romantic.

“No one who’s in a job that isn’t my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack,” the “Solar Power” songstress, 24, told The New York Times on Thursday, August 12. “He’s like a partner to me. We’re in a relationship. It’s not a romantic relationship, but we’ve been in it for seven years, and it’s a really unique thing, so I don’t begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it.”

After Antonoff split from his longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham in 2018 after five years together, the producer shut down rumors that he had moved on with Lorde.

“Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he tweeted. “Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, [I’m] not seeing anyone.”