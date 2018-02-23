Setting the record straight. Lorde addressed the rumors that she’s dating Jack Antonoff during an Instagram live Q&A with fans on Thursday, February 22.

While the 21-year-old “Tennis Court” singer waited to get dressed for dinner, she decided to open up her social media account to questions from her followers — and one fan took the opportunity to inquire about her relationship status.

“Are you dating [Jack Antonoff]?” the fan asked, which prompted Lorde to clear the air. She quickly responded: “Guys, no! Jack and I are not dating.”

“I love him,” she added. “He’s awesome, but we’re not dating!”

As previously reported, speculation began swirling that the 33-year-old Bleachers frontman was dating Lorde following his split from Lena Dunham after he defended her during a benefit concert in New York City in January.

When a heckler called the “Green Light” songstress out for canceling her performance in Israel, Antonoff wrapped his arm around her and told the attendee, “Woah, hang on. We’re raising a sh—t ton of money. F—k the negativity. You know who’s nice? [This person] right here.”

The following day, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the duo were in fact not dating and are just friends.

Antonoff and Dunham, 31, split in January after five years of dating. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months,” a source told Us of the former couple. “They took forever to actually break up.”

Though Antonoff has since moved on, “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will,” another insider told Us. “Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!