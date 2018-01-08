It’s over. Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Girls writer, 31 and singer-songwriter, 33, who started dating in December 2012, attended their last public event together nearly one year ago at a Grammys pre-party in February 2017. The last time Dunham shared a photo with Antonoff on social media was back in October.

“Since I dyed my hair blue he sings a song about how I am a troll looking for some trolls snacks and troll friends and he’s not wrong,” the Not That Kind of Girl author captioned a photo of her embracing Antonoff at the time.

Later that same month, Dunham wrote an essay about her relationship with the Bleachers frontman for Variety.

“It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights,” Dunham wrote about Antonoff at the time. “He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration. He showed me the magic of his home state of New Jersey and turned the butt of my snotty New Yorker jokes into a glimmering fantasyland. I know he does the same for all the artists he produces for, the fans who come to his shows and the recipients of his love. I try and share nicely.”

As previously reported, the Lenny Letter creator revealed via Twitter that she thought Antonoff was going to propose to her back in November 2017.

“I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister,” Dunham wrote at the time. “And he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking shit’ about me!”

“Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake,” she continued. “5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

