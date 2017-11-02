Lena Dunham didn’t get a ring from Jack Antonoff on Thursday, November 2, however she did get an honest admission from her boyfriend of nearly six years. “I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister,” the Girls alum, 31, tweeted on Thursday. “And he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking shit’ about me!”

Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

Anyway I want Cardi B's ring — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

“Now I literally can’t sleep cuz I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake,” she continued. “5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

The actress explained how the misunderstanding came about. “Also they were huddled and I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger,’” she wrote. “So obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk.”

When the time does come for Antonoff to pop the question, the actress is offering guidance on her jewelry of choice: “Anyway I want Cardi B’s ring.”

Dunham has openly discussed engagement in the past, after she told Antonoff to “get on it” and propose in a tweet following the June 2015 historic Supreme Court same-sex marriage legalization. The couple had made the decision not to consider tying the knot until gay marriage was legalized.

“As soon as Jack woke up [on June 26], I informed him that he ‘better not make a fool out of me,’ followed by a quick ‘LOL,’ and then, ‘But seriously. I’m going to look like a real idiot if we just sit here like losers and keep dating.’ Then I tweeted, ‘@jackantonoff get on it, yo,’ followed by my immediate and all-consuming regret,” Dunham wrote in a New Yorker essay at the time. “Jack didn’t text back, which is entirely unlike him, and it wasn’t until I got home and looked him in the eye that I realized just how little the concept of marriage had been on his mind.”

“I held Jack’s hand and said, ‘Let’s not talk about marriage for a while, okay?’ He looked grateful and relieved. I felt unburdened but sad. The subject wasn’t particularly loaded for him. It never would be,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “I am not foolish enough to think I have made a final decision about marriage. . . I like admitting that my feminism and my femininity are not fully formed or in perfect harmony. I like being a guest, for now.”

