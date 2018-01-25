Jack Antonoff may be off the market, but he’s not seeing a certain Australian singer. The 33-year-old Bleachers frontman is not dating Lorde after splitting from Lena Dunham.

Although Antonoff has been spending time with the “Hard Feelings” crooner, 21, the duo are just friends, a source exclusively tells Us. Fans began speculating that the industry-favorite songwriter and the “Green Light” songstress are together when he defended her during a benefit concert in New York City on Wednesday, January 24.

After an attendee called out Lorde for canceling her performance in Israel, Antonoff wrapped his around her and told the heckler, “Woah, hang on. We’re raising a sh—t ton of money. F—k the negativity. You know who’s nice? [This person] right here.”

The “Liability” singer also gushed about Antonoff’s songwriting skills during a recent interview with Billboard magazine. “We still FaceTime almost every day,” she told the outlet on January 19. “When you work with someone, you sometimes things ‘Maybe it will just be for this time, and say we’re going to keep in touch but we won’t.’ But we really … I’m like, ‘Hey, d—head, what are you getting me for Christmas?”

Added the Grammy winner, “When I came to New York, [Jack and I] had only written together a couple of times and we were very obsessed with each other on a creative level and as buds.”

As previously reported, Antonoff and Dunham, 31, called it quits after five years of dating earlier this month. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months,” a source told Us of the split. “They took forever to actually break up.”

Although Antonoff has since moved on, “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will,” another insider added. “Their split was mutual. The relationship is done.”

