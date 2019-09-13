Margaret Qualley Is ‘Very Happy’ Amid Pete Davidson Romance





Totally content. Margaret Qualley is living her best life amid her romance with Pete Davidson.

While the 24-year-old Leftovers star played coy about her personal life while chatting with reporters at the Emmy Awards Nominees for Outstanding Casting event on Thursday, September 12, she confirmed that she is “very happy.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that Qualley and Davidson, 25, are dating.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” an insider told Us on August 28.

Days later, the twosome attended the premiere of Qualley’s new film, Seberg, at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

“Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” an onlooker who spotted the pair at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport before the premiere told Us. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around.”

The actress and the Saturday Night Live star also appeared to be in good spirits as they left their hotel together on September 1.

Qualley may have opted not to gush about Davidson publicly on Thursday, but she did open up about working with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“It was, like, everything you could ever dream it would be. It was so fun,” she told Us on Thursday. “He’s such a cool guy, he’s so talented, he’s so humble. I mean, your idea of what Brad Pitt is like is accurate, only it’s just better.”

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, was previously linked to actor Nat Wolff. She also dated director Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years old than her. Davidson, for his part, has been in several high-profile relationships. After splitting from Cazzie David, he got engaged to Ariana Grande in June 2018. Their whirlwind romance didn’t last long, however, as they called off their wedding four months later. The comedian was then linked to Kate Beckinsale in January, but the twosome called it quits in May.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!