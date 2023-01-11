For the 2023 ceremony, Butler brought his sister, Ashley Butler, as his date for the special occasion, instead of walking the red carpet with girlfriend Kaia Gerber. At the ceremony, the Elvis star earned his first-ever win for his portrayal of the late music legend, beating out Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope.
Keep scrolling to see which stars brought their family members as dates to the Golden Globes over the years:
Celebrities Who Brought Family Members to the Golden Globes Over the Years: Photos
Family night at the Golden Globes! Austin Butler, Selena Gomez, Laura Dern and more stars have brought their loved ones as their plus-ones to the awards show over the years.
For the 2023 ceremony, Butler brought his sister, Ashley Butler, as his date for the special occasion, instead of walking the red carpet with girlfriend Kaia Gerber. At the ceremony, the Elvis star earned his first-ever win for his portrayal of the late music legend, beating out Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope.
The Carrie Diaries alum alum announced in January 2023 that he planned on being joined by his big sister, with whom he has a very close relationship. “She's my one and only sister, so it'll be nice to be with her," he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the 80th annual Golden Globes.
Ashley has been by her little brother’s side throughout his career. When the California native hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2022, he gave his sibling a shout-out as she watched him perform from the audience. Ashley was also by Austin’s side at the Elvis movie premiere at Graceland in June 2022.
"Such a magical weekend in Memphis celebrating @elvismovie,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the siblings. “I am so incredibly proud of my little brother and his dedication to his craft. Words truly cannot express all the emotion. Y'all are gonna be blown away!"
Gomez, for her part, was accompanied by little sister Gracie to the January 2023 awards show, where they walked the red carpet together. The former Disney star was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building.
The 2022 ceremony wasn’t televised, but the Golden Globes hosted a virtual event one year prior due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Jason Bateman, Mark Ruffalo, Kate Hudson and other stars enjoyed the festivities at home with their broods nearby for moral support.
For the 2020 affair, Laura Dern brought her two children — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Harper — to the show and the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty. The Big Little Lies star earned her fifth career Golden Globe that year for her supporting role in Marriage Story.
When Pierce Brosnan brought his sons Dylan and Paris to the 2020 awards show, they were put to work as Golden Globes Ambassadors, who are traditionally tasked with assisting the presenters in handing out awards and escorting the winners from the stage.
“So proud of our sons Dylan and Paris to [be] the ambassadors for the Golden Globes 2020,” the Die Another Day star wrote via Instagram in November 2019.
Keep scrolling to see which stars brought their family members as dates to the Golden Globes over the years:
Austin Butler
The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor brought his older sister, Ashley, to the 2023 awards show. He ended up taking home a globe for his performance as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic.
Selena Gomez
In 2023, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum had her little sister, Gracie, join her as her date at the award show and walked the red carpet together.
Laura Dern
The Emmy winner brought her son, Ellery, and her daughter, Jaya, to the 2020 ceremony.
Pierce Brosnan
The former James Bond actor’s sons Dylan and Paris were selected to be ambassadors for the 2020 awards show.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
In 2020, the couple brought their children to the star-studded show. Hanks shares son Chet and Truman Hanks with Wilson. The Toy Story actor is also the father of Colin and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, whom he shares with late ex Samantha Lewes.
Taron Egerton
The Rocketman star was accompanied by sisters Mari and Rosie at the 2020 event.
Dwayne Johnson
The Black Adam star was accompanied by his daughter Simone Johnson who also worked as the awards show’s ambassador in 2016.
Rami Malek
In 2017, the Mr. Robot actor attended the show and afterparties with his sister Yasmine Malek, who is a doctor.
Emma Stone
The La La Land actress brought her brother Spencer Stone to the 2015 ceremony when she was nominated for her role in Birdman.