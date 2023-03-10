Trying to be strong. Selena Gomez got candid about how the body-shaming comments on her social media really made her feel.

“I lied. I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and say [the negative comments] don’t matter, I’m not accepting what you’re saying — all the while being in the room posting that, crying my eyes out, because nobody deserves to hear those things,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, said during the Friday, March 10, episode of the docuseries Dear… on Apple TV+.

She continued: “I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing — getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love. I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves to feel less than.”

Gomez, who was first diagnosed with lupus in 2014, has been candid about her condition and how the medications she takes for it causes her body to fluctuate.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [my medication], I tend to lose weight,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained during a February TikTok Live video. “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going for and nobody knows the real story — I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and, yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like s—t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

Three years after her initial diagnosis, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant which was donated by her longtime friend Francia Raisa. In the Apple series, the Rare Beauty founder opened up about how grateful she was for the How I Met Your Father star’s generosity.

“I will never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she reflected. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

The “Wolves” singer has been known to take breaks from social media when the trolls would get her down. Most recently, she took a brief online reprieve after making headlines for the ongoing drama with Hailey Bieber.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Gomez explained on a TikTok livestream in February. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

She returned to the video nearly one week later and encouraged all her followers to “be kinder and consider others’ mental health.”