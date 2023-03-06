Kill ’em with kindness. Selena Gomez sent a loving message to her fans as she returned to TikTok following her ups and downs with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

The 30-year-old pop star took to the social media platform on Sunday, March 5, to share a makeup tutorial using some of her favorite Rare Beauty products. As TikTok users flooded the comments section with support, Gomez returned the favor in a handful of since-deleted replies.

“Thank you and love you all so much,” she wrote. “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

In another comment, she added: “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress briefly stepped away from TikTok in February after some fans believed drama was brewing between her and Bieber, 26, who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018. “I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” Gomez explained last month. “I’m good. … I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly.”

She added at the time: “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Ahead of her short-lived social media absence, the “Wolves” singer raised eyebrows with comments left on a video that implied Hailey and pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye had thrown shade at her while lip-synching to the audio, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

The Arizona native subsequently took down the upload, but fans speculated about its meaning. “It’s OK!” the former Disney Channel star commented in February. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

Later that month, Gomez swiftly shut down rumors of a feud between her and Kylie Jenner, who was accused of mocking the actress in an Instagram Story photo with Hailey. Jenner, 26, told fans they were “reaching” and “making something out of nothing” with their theories — and Gomez agreed.

The Rhode skincare founder, for her part, has not addressed the supposed beef directly. She attempted to clarify the long-suspected tension between her and Gomez during a “Call Her Daddy” interview in September 2022, asserting once and for all that she never “stole” Justin from the “Rare” singer. (Gomez and the Canadian crooner dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.)

“I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative,” Hailey said on the podcast, noting that there was no overlap between the two relationships.

Following the recent back and forth, Gomez enjoyed quality time with her family on a fishing trip. “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 2. “Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”