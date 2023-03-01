An unexpected ally! Jordyn Woods has seemingly weighed in on the alleged drama between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Woods, 25, shocked fans on Monday, February 27, when she shared a video via Snapchat of herself raving over Gomez’s Rare Beauty. “Love this lip liner,” the model wrote over the clip as she applied it to her pout. Woods then gave her followers an up-close view of the item. “If you’re wondering the shade color,” the California native shared. Making the moment even more interesting, the color is named “Kind Words.”

Social media users have been buzzing about the post as the influencer famously fell out with Jenner, 25, in 2019 after Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. Woods admitted to the smooch in a March 2019 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. “It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out,” Woods said. Still, the damage was done and the Kardashians cut ties with Jenner’s best friend.

While it is not immediately clear if Woods is taking sides, some fans were quick to call the post a sign that she’s showing support for Gomez, 30. “Jordyn Woods loves her Rare Beauty Lip Liner. TEAM SELENA IKDR,” one fan wrote via Twitter alongside Woods’ video. A second tweet read: “JORDYN WOODS IS TEAM SELENA LMAOOOO.” A third fan added: “Someone said Selena should hire Jordyn Woods for a Rare Beauty Campaign!!!!” (Gomez launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, with the goal of combatting unrealistic beauty standards by promoting inclusivity.)

Woods’ alleged stance comes after weeks of tension between Gomez, Jenner and Bieber, 26. Last month, Gomez made headlines when she responded to a TikTok video theorizing that Bieber and Kendall Jenner had subtly mocked Gomez in a post. In the clip, the duo — along with Justine Skye — lip-synched to an audio trend that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

Although Bieber deleted the TikTok, Gomez had already caught wind of the alleged shade. “I don’t let these things get me down!” the “Wolves” singer told fans on the social media platform. “Be nice to everyone! x.”

The drama continued days later when fans accused Kylie of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows. Kylie shared a photo via her Instagram Stories that showed off her brows, writing “This was an accident???” Over her face. She also shared a FaceTime with Bieber that captured them zooming in on their foreheads. The posts came shortly after Gomez admitted on TikTok that she “laminated her brows too much.”

The Kardashians star debunked the claims in the comments section of a TikTok video that attempted to confirm the feud. “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” the Kardashians star commented. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The Only Murders in the Building star squashed the idea that there was beef too. “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Still, the spectacle proved to be too much for Gomez, who came to her best friend Taylor Swift’s defense that same day in the commas section of a different video of Bieber throwing shade. On Thursday, February 23, the “Calm Down” artist announced she’s taking a step back from social media. “I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” Gomez said in a TikTok Live video on Thursday, February 23. “I’m good. I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am.”

However, she returned shortly after, sharing a simple beauty routine via Instagram on Monday, February 27.