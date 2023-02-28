Beauty queen! Selena Gomez has blessed Us with her go-to makeup routine, which includes products from her brand, Rare Beauty.

The “Same Old Love” singer, 30, took to YouTube on Monday, February 27, to reveal the effortlessly elegant glam routine.

Gomez kicked off the clip by giggling and telling her audience that she was getting ready for “absolutely nothing” in her house. First, the “Bad Liar” singer pumped the Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer onto her hands and rubbed it onto her face. The “Lose You to Love Me” artist shared that although her makeup line has another primer, this one is her “favorite” because it’s “very fun and glowy.”

After the Disney Channel alum applied the Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer to her skin, she applied concealer to her eyelids, under eyes and around the corners of her nose. She then gently blended out the product in circular motions while using a small brush.

While applying the Positive Light Under Eye Brighter, the “My Mind & Me” musician gushed about how proud she was of the unique wand. “It has a cooling metal tip that you can use as you put it in the designated area.” The Texas native continued, “This is really good for depuffing and getting the circulation going.”

Moving on to contour, Gomez picked up her Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in the shade Happy Sol and dotted it along her hairline, cheekbone and jawline. While adding dimension back to her face, the brunette beauty revealed what she loves most about currently living in New York: “I love the weather, I love the people, I love the food. Essentially, I think I want to live here forever.”

The “Rare” artist continued the tutorial by applying a small amount of liquid blush to her cheeks and sharing sage advice to her followers. “Try to be intentional. Take moments for you, take moments for people that really matter. Be aware of who you surround yourself with.”

The “Good For You” musician made her brows look extra fluffy and sculpted with the Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo and applied the Perfect Strokes Mascara, which she applied to only her top lashes. To top the look off, the “Hands to Myself” artist used the Kind Words lip liner and matte lipstick. She slightly overlined her lips, and gently sprayed her face with the Always an Optimist Mist to set the look in.

“I have a hot date with some Ramen noodles and a good movie,” Gomez joked. She blew a kiss to the camera and ended the video.

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, and fans immediately fell in love with the stellar products. Gomez donates 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which helps raise additional funds to increase mental health services in schools. The brand’s goal is to raise $100M over the next 10 years to help people have more access to mental health services.