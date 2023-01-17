Lucious locks! Selena Gomez has one gorgeous mane — and through the years, the actress has provided Us with major hair inspiration.

The “Wolves” singer has never shied away from switching up her ‘do, previously sporting chic haircuts, vibrant highlights and Rapunzel-like extensions.

For the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2023, Gomez showed off the perfect ponytail while posing for photographers on the red carpet. Her signature brunette tresses were pulled away from her face and gathered together in a voluminous updo. Gomez’s hairstylist, Marissa Marino, covered the Monte Carlo star’s hair tie with loose strands and held everything in place with René Furterer protective spray. The look perfectly complemented Gomez’s black Valentino gown, which featured purple cape sleeves.

Marino was also the brains behind Gomez’s bone-straight coiffure at the 2nd annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October 2022. That night, the Texas native’s crown was parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears, revealing her stunning Cartier earrings. Gomez paired the jewels with a sleek black suit from Giorgio Armani.

Another standout hair moment from “Ice Cream” singer came in June 2022 when she attended the Only Murders in the Building Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles. For the red carpet soirée, Gomez modeled loose curls that she had combed to the side and stabilized with a clip. The ‘do paired nicely with her white shirt dress, which she wore with a corset belt.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has long been hailed for her thick locks, and they even landed her a brand deal. In 2015, she was named a Pantene ambassador. “I’ve used Pantene my whole life,” she said at the time. “When I think about my mom growing up or my grandmother, I picture the Pantene hairspray in the bathroom in Texas.” (The Disney alum’s mom, Mandy Teefey, was a beautician.)

One year later, Gomez opened up about her mane and working with Marino. “I love being able to let [my hair] flow and be wavy because that’s my go-to look … I like to be adventurous,” she told Vogue in 2016.

The Rare Beauty founder’s most daring look to date is perhaps her stint as a blonde. She debuted the sunny makeover, which featured dark roots, for the first time in 2017 at the American Music Awards. While she went back to brown shortly after, she dyed her crown platinum once again in April 2021. Her colorists, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, explained at the time that the process took over eight hours, “200 foils” and “several bowls of bleach,” per Glamour.

The beauty experts added: “This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone.”

Keep scrolling to see Gomez’s best hair moments through the years: