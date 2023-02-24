Too late to say sorry? Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is seemingly remaining unbothered after a resurfaced video of her dissing Taylor Swift had Selena Gomez coming to the pop star’s defense.

Hailey, 26, took to social media to post photos from her trip across the pond with husband Justin Bieber on Friday, February 24. The series of images featured her posing in the streets of London, snacking on an English breakfast and posing with the “Peaches” singer, 28, in an elevator.

“Cheerio 💘,” she captioned the sweet Instagram snaps.

While the couple looked like they were enjoying their time in London, the Arizona native limited her comments section after facing backlash for a video that resurfaced on Thursday, February 23.

In a clip shared via TikTok at the time, Hailey pretended to gag after Swift, 33, was mentioned by Drop the Mic cohost Method Man. As the rapper, 51, teased “a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album,” the model stuck out her tongue and rolled her eyes.

The social media user who posted the throwback video claimed Hailey was a “mean girl” and a “bully,” including snake emojis in the caption. Gomez, 30, noticed the upload and quickly came to the Folklore singer’s defense.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in the comments section, defending her longtime BFF. (Both Gomez and Swift have often been fierce supporters of each other over the years since forming a bond while dating Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, respectively, in 2008.)

Following the Only Murders in the Building actress’ response, fans of both Gomez and the “Shake It Off” singer flocked to Hailey’s Instagram page to troll the Rhode Skin founder over the dis.

“Grow up and be kind,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I don’t support grown women who are just mean girls and gang up on someone. Grow up. Kindness always surpasses everything.” A third person said: “Mean girl energy and vibes.”

While Hailey and Swift haven’t engaged in a public feud over the years, the Dave alum did appear to shade the Grammy winner’s now famous girl squad — which includes Gomez – during a 2016 interview with Yahoo7 Be.

“I don’t understand the Taylor Swift squad at all,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what having a squad means. I don’t think that you need to create a public squad. I don’t know what that proves, so I don’t really understand the Taylor Swift squad at all.”

The skincare guru has also faced her fair share of ups and downs with the “Bad Liar” singer, who dated Justin on and off from February 2011 to May 2018. The “Baby” artist proposed to Hailey just two months later.

The couple went on to tie the knot at a New York City courthouse in late 2018, hosting a wedding ceremony in South Carolina one year later. During a September 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, however, Hailey clarified that there was no overlap between Justin’s relationship with her and the one he had with Gomez.

“A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him,'” she added, emphasizing that she wanted fans to know the “truth” about the two relationships. “I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

While Hailey promised that there was no bad blood between the two women — they even posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022 — they made headlines last month when Gomez responded to a TikTok video theorizing that Hailey and Kendall Jenner had subtly mocked her in a post.

In the clip, the duo — along with Justine Sky — lip-synced to an audio trend that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.

While Hailey deleted the TikTok in question, Gomez assured fans she wasn’t bothered. “I don’t let these things get me down!” the “Who Says” songstress wrote in a comment. “Be nice to everyone!”

Days later, Gomez jumped in when another TikTok accused Kylie Jenner and Hailey of shading Gomez about her “over laminated” eyebrows. While Kylie, 25, denied ever poking fun at the “Wolves” artist, Gomez announced later that day that she was taking a break from the video-sharing app.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” she explained. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”