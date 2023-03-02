Family fun! Selena Gomez bonded with little sister Gracie on a fishing trip amid her ups and downs with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real,” the former Disney Channel star, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Thursday, March 2. “Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”

The outdoorsy pics featured Gomez and 9-year-old Gracie on a boat with Brian Teefey, the actress’ stepdad. In one snap, the two girls proudly held up a pair of big fish. Another photo showed the “Wolves” singer and Gracie hugging on the water.

Gomez recently raised eyebrows with her TikTok activity, announcing on February 23 that she planned to step away from the social media platform. “I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” she said during a livestream. “I’m good. I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am.”

The Only Murders in the Building star addressed negative comments she’s received about her body before going on to seemingly discuss her apparent feuds with Bieber, 26, and Kylie Jenner. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” Gomez added. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Ahead of her TikTok Live reveal, the former child star — who returned to Instagram days after declaring her break — responded to a video speculating that Bieber and Kendall Jenner had subtly mocked her on the platform. In the January clip, the duo and pal Justine Skye lip-synched to a viral audio saying, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.”

The Rhode skincare founder — who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 — subsequently deleted the video as fans began to question whether it was directed at Gomez. “I don’t let these things get me down!” the Spring Breakers star wrote in the comment about the post. “Be nice to everyone! x.”

The drama continued when Gomez reacted to resurfaced footage of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift on an episode of Drop the Mic. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the “Rare” singer commented on February 23.

Days prior, Kylie, 26, shut down speculation that she and Hailey dissed Gomez, who joked in a February 21 TikTok that she “accidentally laminated [her] brows too much.” The Life of Kylie alum posted a snap via her Instagram Story of herself and Hailey on a FaceTime call and zoomed in on their eyebrows. “This was an accident???” she wrote.

The Kardashians star later claimed that fans were “reaching” by accusing her of throwing shade at Gomez. “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary,” the Monte Carlo actress wrote in a comment of her own. “I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Hailey, for her part, has yet to address the supposed feud publicly. She previously denied there was any drama between her and Gomez — who split from Justin, 29, in March 2018 after nearly a decade of dating off and on — during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative,” she said, explaining that there was no overlap between the two relationships.

The “Baby” singer, meanwhile, seemingly canceled the remaining dates for his Justice World Tour amid the back and forth. (He previously paused his performances in June 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome.)

