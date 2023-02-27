Celebrating at home. Days after announcing she would be taking a break from social media, Selena Gomez made her return to Instagram on Sunday, February 26.

Her post seemingly confirmed her absence from the 2023 SAG Awards that same night, at which she was nominated alongside the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy. Instead, she spent the evening with her friend Connar Franklin.

“@connarfranklin is getting married! So Happy,” Gomez, 30, captioned a slideshow of pics featuring the bride-to-be in a cheetah print robe, feather boa and tiara. According to a pic shared by Franklin, 25, on Sunday, the “Lose You to Love Me” was among the group of friends that accompanied her while wedding dress shopping.

Gomez shared in a TikTok Live video on Thursday, February 23, that she would be taking a hiatus from social media while alluding to her ongoing online drama with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Kylie Jenner. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” the Rare Beauty founder stated. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

The drama began earlier this month after Bieber, 26, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye subtly poked fun at the Disney Channel alum in a since-deleted TikTok video, lip-syncing along to an audio clip that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying that God’s timing is always right.” Responding to another video speculating Bieber’s TikTok was about her, Gomez commented, “It’s OK! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

Kylie, 25, later weighed in on the drama after fans accused her and Bieber of shading the Hotel Transylvania star’s eyebrows in another TikTok video. “This is reaching,” the beauty mogul commented. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow post! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Gomez showed appreciation for Kylie’s message, responding to The Kardashians’ star’s comment by writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

The same day she announced her break, Gomez reacted to a resurfaced video of Bieber, in which the model pretended to gag upon the mention of Gomez’s BFF Taylor Swift. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Grammy nominee wrote.

One month before the social media drama began, Us Weekly broke the news in January that Gomez had started dating Chainsmokers musician Andrew “Drew” Taggart. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together. Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Gomez previously dated Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, on and off from 2011 to 2018, as well as had a 10-month romance with The Weeknd in 2017.