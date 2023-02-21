Sharing some love? Selena Gomez hinted at her feelings toward Bella Hadid — with whom she shares a mutual ex.

“I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21, alongside a TikTok video of her with a filter on her face. The clip is set to the viral TikTok sound, “So, my name … my name is Bella Hadid.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer tried to create her own version of the sound bite in a subsequent Story.

“Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much. My name is Selena Gomez. See, it doesn’t even sound sexy,” she lamented. Gomez followed up the posts with a picture of Hadid, 26. “#Girlcrush,” she wrote alongside the photo of the supermodel.

The Disney Channel alum and the Vogue cover girl both have a history with The Weeknd. Gomez had a 10-month romance with the 33-year-old singer in 2017, while Hadid and the “Starboy” musician (born Abel Tesfaye) dated on and off from 2015 to 2019.

The Spring Breakers actress and the runway star unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2017 after Gomez became romantically involved with the Grammy winner. After following Hadid again in November 2019, the “Wolves” songstress made headlines later that month for commenting on one of the Washington D.C. native’s photos.

“Stunning,” she gushed about a picture of Hadid, along with a heart-eye emoji. The Kin Euphorics cofounder later removed the post without explanation. When a fan pointed out that the photo had been deleted, Gomez commented on the fan’s upload, writing, “That sucks,” and adding a crying emoji.

After some Instagram users wondrered whether the Monte Carlo star was throwing shade, Gomez clarified her intentions in a subsequent comment. “I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding,” she wrote.

In addition to speaking highly of Hadid, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum opened up about her amicable split from The Weeknd during a November 2017 interview with Billboard.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” she told the outlet at the time. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Prior to her relationship with the “Blinding Lights” singer, Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. In January, Us Weekly broke the news that the Another Cinderella Story actress is dating Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source exclusively revealed, noting that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider added of the DJ: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Hadid, for her part, has been dating art director Marc Kalman for over two years. The pair first sparked romance speculation in July 2020 when they were spotted having dinner together in New York City.