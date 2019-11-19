Selena Gomez Says Bella Hadid Situation Was All a Misunderstanding





Kill ‘em with kindness! Selena Gomez walked back an earlier Instagram comment about Bella Hadid, apologizing for speaking “without knowing the truth” and praising the model as a “wonderful person.”

The Instagram exchange began when Hadid, 23, posted an artistic portrait of herself next to a mirror. “A Dior thing,” she wrote in the caption. Gomez, 27, “liked” the pic and left a comment, writing, “Stunning,” and adding a heart-eye emoji.

Hadid then deleted the pic without explanation, as a fan pointed out on Instagram. “BTW Ms Hadid deleted the post,” the fan wrote. Gomez commented on that fan’s upload, writing, “That sucks,” and adding a crying emoji.

The same fan then uploaded a screenshot of a headline about Gomez’s observation, and the pop star offered her mea culpa in a follow-up comment on Monday, November 18.

“NO,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Gomez’s first, adoring comment on Hadid’s photo earned raves from her devotees, who were excited to see the “Lose You to Love Me” singer publicly supporting Hadid after re-following her on Instagram earlier this month.

The two women unfollowed each other two years ago after Gomez started up a relationship with The Weeknd, whom Hadid dated from May 2015 to November 2016. The “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer, 29, dated Gomez, on the other hand, between January and October 2017. (Hadid and The Weeknd later rekindled their romance in April 2018 before splitting again this August.)

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” Gomez said on the Zach Sang Show last month. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Aside from her relationship with The Weeknd, Gomez dated Justin Bieber off and on between 2011 and 2018. Bieber, 25, married Hailey Baldwin for the second time in September.