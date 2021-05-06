Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Hollywood brow guru René de la Garza, who shapes the arches of legends including Lizzo, Cardi B, Noah Cyrus and more stars! The pro, who specializes in the of-the-moment trend brow lamination, gave Us his tricks and tips and shared hacks to help fake the look of laminated brows when you can’t get to the salon.

Indeed, de la Garza stresses that brow lamination is a professional salon treatment best left to the experts! But if you don’t have the time or budget to get the process, or simply aren’t yet comfortable to visit a salon (de la Garza owns Brow Down Studios in Downtown LA and Beverly Hills) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are ways you can work the look using products. Listen to the episode to hear all about the pro’s proprietary line and hear him spill his favorite tweezers!

And he doesn’t just name names; de la Garza tells Us exactly which type of tweezer to use depending on your hair type — and desired outcome. His tips will blow your mind!

Beyond service, the brow guru, who started out his career as an opera singer (listen to the podcast to hear which opera he thinks best relates to bold brows!), dishes the behind-the-scenes hilarity that ensues when Cardi B is in his chair. You are not going to want to miss this episode if you’re a fan of W.A.P.!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!