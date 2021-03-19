Stylist Sasha Charnin Morrison Names Megan Thee Stallion Top Fashion Star

Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome fashion stylist Sasha Charnin Morrison, the style guru who also happens to be CBS Watch magazine’s Style Director, to dish hits and misses on the 2021 red carpet, the upcoming fashion stars to watch in Hollywood and how VIP celebrity dressing — the process by which stars come to wear various designers — has changed dramatically.

Charnin reveals the stars who have made the biggest impression during this year’s Awards Season — so far — and it’s no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion is the celeb who’s grabbed her attention.

The pro, who has been a fashion editor for 25 years, also shares how dressing a celebrity has changed dramatically over the years — and the wild price tag that some brands pay to get their looks photographed on the red carpet. You won’t believe it! Listen to the full episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including exactly which stars have had the hottest red carpet looks in Oscars history — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!