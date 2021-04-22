Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome veteran Hollywood makeup artist Bruce Grayson, who has led the backstage beauty machine at The Oscars for 20 years! Grayson dishes the most amazing anecdotes overheard behind-the-scenes and shares the film industry legends he’s had the honor of working with.

Since this year will look a bit different than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grayson lets Us in on the format of the 2021 broadcast and how that will affect his team’s mission. Wondering if the format will be similar to the Golden Globes, where most stars accepted virtually, or like the Grammy Awards, when artists gathered, socially distant, at an outdoor setup? Listen to the podcast above and get the scoop!

With thousands of interactions with actresses under his belt, Grayson shares the amazing tips and tricks he’s picked up from A-listers. He also shares the hack he uses to make sure celebs look dewy, not shiny, when they hit the stage under the hot lights — in front of cameras. His genius hack is perfect for the selfie-lovers among us, too. If you’re someone who loves posing for pictures, you are not going to want to miss this episode!