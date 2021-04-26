Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin were joined by Us Weekly’s Beauty & Style Editor Samantha Holender to recap all of the looks on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. The trio do a deep dive into the best and brightest (looking at you, Brad Pitt) the less-than-perfect (we love you Vanessa Kirby, but your overall vibe was more runway than red carpet) and the downright wacky (oh, hey Celeste Waite’s aorta handbag!)

After a long — and decidedly, um, different awards season than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars offered a serious return to glamour. The event was held at LA’s famed Union Station, and a select number of guests walked an actual red carpet and sat, socially distanced, inside the venue… without masks!

Since there was a red carpet, and the event, as always, caps off awards season, several stars went all out when it came to fashion. Carey Mulligan was one of our favorites, wearing a paillette-encrusted, midriff-baring Valentino number with a voluminous hoop skirt (the better to social distance, natch!) We also swooned over Regina King’s jaw-dropping Louis Vuitton confection, which took 140 hours to make and was embellished with over 3,900 sequins. When it came to head-to-toe glam, Zendaya took our breath away, clad in a custom Valentino number with a sizable cutout that enhanced her enviable abs. Listen to the episode to hear more of our faves and who got it right!

Speaking of getting it right, can Brad Pitt please attend every major event in Hollywood? The legendary actor (and Gen X heartthrob) hit the show with his shiny blond locks pulled loosely back into what can only be described as the best man bun in the history of buns! Check out the podcast simply to hear our hearts beating over Brad!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including a recap of the best and worst looks throughout awards season 2021 — make sure to listen to the episode and subscribe!