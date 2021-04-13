Say hello to Glam Squad Confidential by Us — a podcast dedicated to the latest dish and service from Hollywood’s hottest hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, mega-influencers and their beauty and style support staffs — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity style gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup, style, skincare and more. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome beauty and lifestyle guru Bobbi Brown to chat makeup, skincare and wellness hacks. Brown, the legendary makeup artist who came to fame beautifying the likes of Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and more during the ‘90s, just launched a clean line, Jones Road Beauty, and shares with Us the reason why you should be using clean makeup and skincare formulas. Listen to the episode and hear Brown share her favorite products in the line and exactly how to use them to get a “you-only-better” look.

Brown is also a notable wellness expert, having launched Evolution_18 a few years ago. She dishes some of her best lifestyle tips and daily habits, including, wait for it… adding pink Himalayan sea salt into water because it has natural electrolytes. Who knew?! She even tells Us exactly the right time to drink the concoction for best results. But that’s not all! She spills the healthy evening snack that’s cured her sweet tooth. Check out the full podcast and get the scoop! If you’re someone who’s trying to live a healthier lifestyle, you’re not going to want to miss this episode!

Brown also relays some amazing beauty tips and tricks she’s learned along the way during her decades long career as a top makeup artist. She shares the amazing hacks she learned from the ‘90s glamazon supermodels, including one highly relatable tome that should resonate for everyone

