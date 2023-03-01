Officially over? Justin Bieber seemingly pulled the plug on the remaining dates for his Justice World Tour.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Tuesday, February 28, that Bieber’s website no longer lists any upcoming international shows. The ticket company for the tour, Ticketmaster, has marked all concerts in the U.S., Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark and the Czech Republic as canceled.

According to event organizer Live Nation Tero, the Canada native’s performance in Bangkok, Thailand, is no longer planned as well. Events company AXS alerted fans on Tuesday that an upcoming appearance in London would no longer occur after issuing refunds.

“We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled,” a statement from the company read, according to CNN. “We understand you will be disappointed and apologise [SIC] for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Bieber’s decision to seemingly hit pause on touring comes after he previously postponed his Justice World Tour. In June 2022, the “Peaches” singer, 29, announced that he would be taking a break after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” he said in an Instagram video while showing his partial facial paralysis. “I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

The official social media account for his tour confirmed a pause in performances that same month, writing via Instagram, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bieber was “working with a top team of specialists” and was “following their advice” about addressing his health struggle. The performer’s recovery involved “facial exercises,” “getting as much rest and relaxation” as possible and his commitment to his faith.

“[He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both [him and Hailey] right now,” the insider added. “The last thing he wanted was to postpone the concerts.”

The update in Bieber’s professional life comes as his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), is making headlines for an apparent feud with his ex Selena Gomez.

Late last month, the model, 26, faced backlash for a video that resurfaced of her pretending to gag while discussing Taylor Swift on Drop the Mic. In response, Gomez, 30, took to social media to defend her pal.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in the comments section. Gomez, who dated Bieber off and on from 2010 to 2018, has since announced a social media break.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly,” she explained in a TikTok livestream on February 23, days before returning to her platforms. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”