Looking for love. Just like on How I Met Your Father, the cast of the hit sitcom have been candid about their search for The One.

The How I Met Your Mother spinoff, which was released in January 2022, follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her group of friends in Manhattan. Viewers also get a glimpse at Future Sophie (Kim Cattrall) who recounts to her son the events that led to her meeting his father.

Offscreen, Duff was in several high-profile relationships before she met Mike Comrie. The couple started dating in 2007 and announced their engagement three years later. Following their 2010 nuptials, the Cheaper by the Dozen star and the former professional hockey player welcomed their son.

After six years of marriage, Duff and Comrie announced their separation and the actress filed for divorce in 2015. Following their split, the Younger alum admitted that becoming a mom for the first time came with its challenges.

“I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” Duff detailed during an episode of the “Motherly” podcast in 2019, noting that the experience felt “isolating” for her. “I don’t remember setting him down for the first three months of life. I knew it was the most important, biggest job in the world, but it looks very different once you’re just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time.”

Duff found love again with Matthew Koma in 2017. The twosome, who tied the knot in December 2021, went on to welcome daughter Banks in 2018 and Mae in 2021.

During her interview in May 2022, the Texas native gushed about being “very involved” in her children’s lives as they each find their own interests. “[My eldest Luca] wants to know funny things I did at his age, the times I got in trouble. He’s at home with us every other day, so I can’t tell him every night but twice a week on average,” she told Grazia.

The Hulu star also broke down her specific parenting style, adding, “I like to play with them and listen to them. Don’t get me wrong, I’m also the one who imposes discipline in the house. It’s all fun and games until they cross certain limits.”

Duff’s costar Josh Peck, meanwhile, opened up about how becoming a father changed his life.

“[My son Max] is figuring out his place on this earth too. He’s pushing his limits and trying things. I’ve learned that from my wife, really,” the Drake & Josh alum, who shares two kids with wife Paige O’Brien, explained in an August 2021 episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast. “I always imagined that I would puff up on my kid and be like, ‘Here are the rules and I’m gonna teach you how to be a man.’”

He continued: “In reality, it’s about me being nonreactive and giving him gentle guidance about what’s right and what’s not. Obviously, you still have your bottom lines … and my wife leads by example in that way.”

Scroll down to see who the How I Met Your Father cast has dated: