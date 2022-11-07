Having spent most of his life in the spotlight, late rapper Aaron Carter experienced his dating life making headlines long before he welcomed his son with Melanie Martin.

The “Aaron’s Party” artist was first linked to Hilary Duff in 2000 when he was 13 years old. He appeared on her hit TV show, Lizzie McGuire, and they dated on and off for three years. More than a decade later, Carter admitted to having lingering feelings for his high school sweetheart.

“Don’t be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever … Like me,” the Florida native wrote via Twitter in 2014. “I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don’t care what ANY of you think.”

After Carter’s tragic November 2022 death at age 34, Duff shared a heartfelt tribute. “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the actress wrote hours after his death made headlines. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

When the How I Met Your Father star and “That’s How I Beat Shaq” performer split, he got together with Lindsay Lohan. “I started dating Hilary [Duff] on my 13th birthday,” he told host CNBC in 2005. “I was dating her for like a year-and-a-half and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay.”

The Mean Girls star also shared her condolences after Carter’s death. “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” Lohan told Entertainment Tonight in the days following his passing. “And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

Also mourning the star is his ex-fiancée,Martin, with whom he welcomed son Prince nearly one year before his death in November 2021. The pair had a tumultuous relationship, with both accusing each other of domestic violence multiple times throughout their romance.

Martin was arrested for felony domestic violence against Carter in March 2020 and was released after posting $50,000 bail. Two years later, in February 2022, ​Aaron once again accused her of domestic violence and filed a restraining order against her, which requested that Martin stay 100 yards award from Aaron and to move out of his home, per court documents obtained by Us at the time. The following March, she accused Aaron of breaking her ribs during a fight in February, per Page Six, and requested a restraining order against him at the time.

