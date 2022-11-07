Lindsay Lohan Pays Her Respects to Ex Aaron Carter

Subtly showing her support. Lindsay Lohan paid her respects to ex Aaron Carter following the news of his death.

“My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” Lohan, 36, shared with Entertainment Tonight. “And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

The actress shared that there was still a “lot of love” when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. Hilary Duff’s emotional tribute to the late singer. While she has not created a post of her own, she did take the time to “like” her fellow Disney Channel alum’s post.

“For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the How I Met Your Father star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 5. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

Both actresses dated the “I Want Candy” artist while they were teenagers. Carter rose to fame as a child singer and rapper. He and Duff began dating in 2000. The twosome had an on-and-off relationship for three years until they called it quits for good. At the time of their constant splits, Aaron was often linked to the Mean Girls star.

“I started dating Hilary [Duff] on my 13th birthday,” the Florida native shared in an interview with CNBC in 2005. “I was dating her for like a year-and-a-half and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay.”

The young love did not last, and the two called it quits after a year. Lohan went on to date Wilmer Valderrama and Samantha Ronson before settling down with her husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in July.

A rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday that the “Aaron’s Party” singer was found dead in his California home. He was 34 years old. The singer is survived by his son Prince, who was born in November 2021, to his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin before they split in February.

The late musician was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter. The boy band member is currently on tour with the group in Europe. He addressed his brother’s death on Sunday, November 6.

“My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” the BSB singer wrote via Instagram. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”