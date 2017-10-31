In an extended video of her Today show interview, Selena Gomez opened up about the side effects of Lupus and revealed that, prior to undergoing a kidney transplant, she kept working hard despite her debilitating condition.

“I would get fevers, headaches. I would get fatigue. But I always just kept going,” the “Wolves” songstress, 25, told Savannah Guthrie in a clip published on Tuesday, October 31. “I kind of ignored it, to be honest, because it wasn’t something that maybe really I wanted to accept.”

Gomez, who was diagnosed with the illness several years ago, shied away from coming to terms with how sick she really was. “I don’t think I made the right decisions, because I didn’t accept it,” the former Disney star recalled, noting that she continued touring, recording in the studio, and living life as usual despite suffering horrible side effects, including chronic pain and anxiety. “That’s extremely selfish, and at the same time, really just unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.

Although the “Fetish” singer did step out of the spotlight in August 2016 to focus on her health, her best friend and organ donor, Francia Raisa, worried about her well-being. “We went six months without speaking,” Raisa, 29, revealed. “It was a huge lesson of friendship for me, and trust. Because it’s easy to feel offended or wan to be there. It’s just, they need to go through heir own thing.”

As previously reported, Gomez and Raisa underwent the lifesaving surgery this past summer. Following the procedure, the “Bad Liar” artist got back in touch with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. “Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the exes’ reunion on Tuesday, October 24, in Los Angeles. Although a source told Us that The Weeknd “doesn’t care” that Gomez is spending time with Bieber, Us confirmed on Monday, October 30, that the couple of 10 months had split.

