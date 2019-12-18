



Over a year after Demi Lovato’s near-fatal drug overdose, the 27-year-old is closing out 2019 on a high note. To mark how far she’s come in her sobriety journey, the singer got the word “survivor” tattooed on her neck in cursive lettering. Demi Lovato’s All-Time Best Red Carpet Moments: See Her Style Evolve Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a black and white photo of the singer’s new ink on Tuesday, December 17. He captioned the pic, “On a real one 💪🏼🙏🏼 @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”

On July 24, 2018, the former Disney star was hospitalized in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks before checking herself into treatment, where she remained until November.

In an Instagram post from August 2018 that’s since been deleted off of her feed, Lovato broke her silence about the overdose. She wrote, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

She continued, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

Lovato hasn’t posted a photo of the new tattoo on Instagram just yet, but she did post an all-black image on her feed announcing that something big is coming. She wrote, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”