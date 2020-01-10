New tattoo alert! On Friday, January 10, Selena Gomez dropped a music video for her new album, Rare— available now! In addition to the tunes, the hitmaker finally revealed the numerical design she got inked on her upper arm after her kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution

Gomez underwent the surgery during the summer of 2017 due to organ damage caused by autoimmune disease Lupus. The singer’s close friend, Francia Raisa, also underwent surgery when she donated her kidney to Gomez.

In an interview with Capital FM in December of 2019, Gomez revealed that she got matching tattoos with Raisa to commemorate the experience. “I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant and I did that with the girl who gave me the kidney,” Gomez disclosed while speaking with the radio station hosts.

Celebrities That Covered Up Tattoos Linked to Their Exes: Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie and More

The new music video marks the first time that Gomez has shared a look at the new ink. To promote the album, she also shared a few photos on her Instagram feed. In the first pic, her 165 million Instagram followers catch a glimpse of the design. She captioned the photo series, “So my rare video is out! So I’m posting a few pics from that day.”

Back on September 14, 2017, Gomez posted a series of photos documenting the surgery and her recovery. In the caption, she gave Raisa a special shotout. Gomez wrote, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”

Celebrities With Food Tattoos: See Yummy Ink From Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and More

The last tattoo that Gomez shared with her followers was the massive addition to her thigh, which she debuted after the 2019 AMAs. The “Love You to Lose Me” singer posted a photo of a bunch of black-and-white polaroid pictures taken behind-the-scenes at the awards show. One of them showed the new design and she was sure to tag her go-to tattoo artist, Bang Bang.