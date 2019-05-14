Selena Gomez made a splash during her big Hollywood red carpet return, wearing some of the most beautiful jewelry we’ve seen all year.

On Tuesday, May 14, the brunette beauty stunned at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, promoting her new movie at the premiere of The Dead Don’t Die.

Styled by celeb-favorite Kate Young, the 26-year-old beauty wore a two-piece Louis Vuitton number that was equal parts sophisticated and edgy. The cropped top had belted straps and a corset-style stitch while the high-waisted skirt featured a thick belt around the waist and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned limbs. The silver details on her sandal heels and the belt buckle accentuated her stunning jewels.

Courtesy of Bulgari, the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer wore the most stunning diamond chandelier necklace we can take our eyes off of. She paired it with a matching statement ring on her left hand and studded jewel earrings. The total amount of diamonds combined: 100 carats.

It wasn’t just the fashion choices that stood out, though. Her hair and makeup were equally as captivating.

Her long-time makeup artist Hung Vanngo created the fierce look using Marc Jacobs products, as he explained in an Instagram post. But it was her striking winged cat eye and red lip that really made it something special. While the flick was made using the Magic Marc’er Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer, the bold crimson lip was created with the Le Marc Lip Crème in Oh Miley.

As for the clean and intricate hair, stylist Marissa Marino created a braided bun, keeping the A-lister’s neck completely free to show off the bling.

To top off the look, manicurist Tom Bachik went with a baby pink hue, which he accented with a champagne glitter for that added little oomph.

Combined, the results were drop dead gorgeous.