



Kesha Rose Beauty has finally arrived and fans can’t place their orders fast enough. The vegan and cruelty-free brand officially launched on December 6 and Kesha took a moment out of her busy schedule to speak with Us about what went into bringing the makeup line to life.

“Development was a year-long process and I was very specific about the aesthetic of what I wanted the line to look like,” Kesha told Us exclusively. “I was quite a pain in the ass but I’ve had so much makeup on my face from a decade of performing and I wanted to produce products that I knew I could really stand behind.”

She continued, “I knew I would spend however long it took to make sure, without a shadow of a doubt, that I was putting out something that I would wear and was the best quality.”

The Nashville native explained that the first step was to design the products, keeping in mind that she wanted all of the products to be vegan and cruelty-free. “That was one of most important starting points for me, to make strong wild pigmented colors without harming any animals in the process,” said Kesha.

“My team and I worked really hard to create something that felt special,” she explained, referring to the five artfully designed products in her new collection. Every detail when into consideration, “from the shape, the metallic crescent moon, the tassel with the gold hardware, to the red velvet name and the color combinations.”

Unsurprisingly, Kesha had a hard time choosing her one favorite product from the line. “That’s like trying to pick a favorite cat…I don’t think I can do it,” said the star (editor’s note: she has many cats). “But if you made me pick just one, I would probably say my Raising Hell Lipstick. It’s this beautiful, bold, bright shade of red that looks fantastic on everybody. It’s a very special product for me because my grandmother always wore a glamorous red lip, so this one is really an homage to her.”

The singer told her fans about the collection for the first time on Instagram on Thursday, November 7, but a strict embargo didn’t stop the hitmaker from using her products in real life. Kesha revealed that she sported the products to shoot the music video for her new songs “Raising Hell” and “My Own Dance.”

Additionally, her makeup artist, Vittorio Masecchia, did the star’s makeup for the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet. “We used Tonight from my FTW Eyeshadow Palette for the black Smokey eye, along with the Whatever Wherever Wands to create the cat-eye look,” explained Kesha. “We also used a combination of the pink eyeshadows and used them as blush and as a lip, nose and cheek highlighter.

“Makeup has always been a creative experience for me. I love to experiment and feel free in any art medium,” concluded Kesha. “I hope my line inspires others to try out all the things they can imagine.”