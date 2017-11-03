Issa Rae stars in a show called Insecure, but the new face of CoverGirl tells Stylish that experimenting with makeup makes her feel just the opposite!

The writer and actress, who received an award at the IndieWire Honors on Thursday, November 2, in West Hollywood also revealed her reaction to scoring her CoverGirl contract.

“It’s definitely made me feel like legit in a way,” the 32-year-old told Us exclusively, adding how excited she was to follow in the footsteps of past CoverGirls of color. “Queen Latifah was the first CoverGirl that I related to and I was like, ‘Whoa. Queen Latifah! That feels like me.’ I feel like she has tomboy tendencies, she used to at least. And I identified with that. And Janelle Monae, I was a huge fan of and she’s just always been so beautiful to me. To join that kind of company felt like an honor.”

“When I get all glammed up with [products from the brand], you feel good,” she continued. “One of the bold lip colors that they had me try, it was not something I would have tried on my own and now I just find myself feeling like I can pull that off. I’m inspired to do a bolder lip now. It’s instilled more of a confidence in me I’d say.”

Not only is Rae trying out new beauty looks, she’s also stepping up her fashion these days. For the event, she wore a fierce sequin black jumpsuit with a berry lip and voluminous curls. But she also admitted that it takes a village to get red carpet ready.

“I just came from the writer’s room where I was wearing jeans, a cap and a t-shirt,” she explained. “The transformation was heavy to come here. It’s more of a Clark Kent/Superman but this Superman in me has a lot a lot of help.”

