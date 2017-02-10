https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/829805562695151616

You go, girl! Issa Rae is stepping up for ladies everywhere by promoting this Maya Angelou–inspired tee reading "Phenomenal Woman."

Rae, 32, shared a snap of herself in the tee via Twitter on Thursday, February 9, with the caption, "Are you a phenomenal woman? Let the world know & support women's rights by wearing this tee." She also added a link to the Omaze page where you can buy your own, available in sizes small to XXXL, for $32. (After all, you need something fierce to wear to the next march.)

The Insecure star and creator of the Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl web series, proudly sports the tees created by California Senator Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris. The feminist and fab finds are heather-gray with black text featuring a line from one of Angelou's most famous pieces of the same name. The poem reads: "Cause I'm a woman / Phenomenally. / Phenomenal woman, / That’s me."

The message on the tops will do more than just inspire those that purchase — they also help give back. Dropped just in time for International Women's Day (March 8), each T-shirt sold benefits seven organizations leading the fight for women's rights: Emerge America, EMILY's List, Essie Justice Group, Girls Who Code, NARAL, Planned Parenthood and The United States of Women.

To learn more about the tees and the organizations they support, go to omaze.com.

