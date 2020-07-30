The $10 Moisturizer Heidi Klum Uses to Stay Hydrated From Head-to-Toe

Heidi Klum doesn’t need tons of fancy shmancy beauty products to look flawless! For instance, she moisturizes from head to toe using a $10 product you can find in any supermarket.

In an interview with Who What Wear that was published this week, the 47-year-old supermodel revealed that she uses “plain, old coconut oil” to topically hydrate.

“In Los Angeles right now [where Heidi lives], everything is so dry and I’m outside a lot. I love to lather up some coconut oil in my hair and on my body too,” she told the publication. “It’s so inexpensive and it just makes everything feel so yummy and nourished.”

She continued to explain that on average, she tends to depend more on simple natural products, “instead of the sorts of products that are full of perfumes and astringents.”

“I really love trying all of those things but very rarely do I actually stick with it,” she said. “I’d rather use coconut oil.”

This revelation comes a few months after the blonde beauty admitted she uses $5 Johnson’s Baby Shampoo as face cleanser. “I use it to wash my face,” she told Elle back in May. “As it’s super gentle but effective.”

When speaking with WWW, she further explained why this shampoo has become her go-to face wash. “A long time ago, I went to see an eye doctor because I had a sty and they told me to wash my face with Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo,” she said. “Some days I’ll get home from work and have multiple layers of fake eyelashes on and lots of makeup and they told me that Baby Shampoo will mean I can really get into the eye and clean all of the makeup out. It made sense to me! Now it’s all I use.”

