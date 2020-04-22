Happy Earth Day! In honor of the annual event, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up some popular eco-friendly beauty products loved by the stars themselves.

Ashley Graham, Zendaya, and Jessica Alba are just a few of the A-listers who love to get a feel for the best beauty products on the market — especially those brands that are devoted to making sure protecting the environment is a top priority.

One of the easiest ways in which we can all work together to save the planet on Earth day and beyond is by choosing makeup, skincare and haircare products that are recyclable, free of damaging toxins, and full of sustainability-sourced ingredients.

Take the following beauty-loving babes, for example. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher is “obsessed” with Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner, which uses 100 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its packaging. Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is hopelessly devoted to Biossance, an EWG-verified brand focused on sustainability and clean formulas.

As part of Us Weekly’s “What’s in My Bag” series, Lily Aldridge and Ali Wong revealed that they always carry eco-friendly essentials on their person. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel swears by Weleda Skin Food, a NATRUE certified moisturizer formulated using a plant-based formula.

And the comedian is big into Rosebud Salve, a multipurpose, cult-favorite must-have that contains just four ingredients. The balm was formulated in 1892 and is packaged in a cool vintage-y tin. It’s also recyclable, that is, if you’re able to part with the pretty packaging in the first place.

Keep scrolling to find out what eco-friendly products celebs are loving and why to determine which one you should scoop up in honor of the holiday!