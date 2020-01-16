It’s no secret that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher has locks worth lusting over. On Wednesday, January 15, the 29-year-old beauty gave Us the scoop on her current haircare routine using Aveda’s new Nutriplenish collection.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

The 6-piece line is silicone-free, vegan and cruelty-free. The collection contains the brand’s very own Superfood Complex, made of nutrient-rich ingredients like coconut oil, pomegranate oil and mango butter.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

Aveda sent Fletcher the products a few weeks before the press event in NYC to test it on her own hair, which, she admitted, was craving some TLC. “I feel like this last year, my hair has gone through the ringer,” said the real estate developer. “I started to notice my hair feeling super dry and dead and get some breakage, which I never had a problem with. I tried this line and the great thing about is that it hydrates my hair and I feel it immediately.”

The Nutriplenish collection includes two shampoo and conditioner formulas: one Light Moisture and one Deep Moisture to ensure all hair types can benefit from it. There’s also Leave-In Conditioner that doubles as a heat protectant spray and Multi-Use Hair Oil that works as a pre-shampoo treatment, leave-in, post-styling perfector or overnight treatment.

When asked if she has a favorite product in the collection, Fletcher confidently admitted that the Leave-In Conditioner is her go-to. “I love all of the products in the light moisture collection because that works really well for me. But I will use the leave-in all the time.”

Fletcher’s daily routine is relatively simple and focused on treating her hair well. She tries not to use too much heat on her hair and often lets her hair air dry when possible. “I will shampoo, condition and once I get out I’ll do the Leave-In Conditioner and use a detangling brush. Those are the two things I travel with and have to use after every shower.”

The Cash Pad host continued, “If I don’t have a travel size [of the leave-in], I buy those little [travel-friendly] bottles you can get at any source of pharmacy and pour it in there so I have it everywhere I go,” she said.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

This new collection is extra special to Fletcher because her and her mom have been using the line for as long as she can remember. “My mom used this line for years, said Fletcher. “Their OG Rosemary Mint Shampoo & Conditioner from back in the day…I used that all the time. I’ve always been a fan.”