



Hilary Duff doesn’t look like she aged a day since she starred in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire over ten years ago and the 32-year-old mom just shared two of her go-to skincare products on social media, so we can all have what she’s having.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

On Saturday, September 19, the actress took to her Instagram Story to give her 13.2 million followers a taste of her daily routine. First, she held up a full bottle of Tata Harper Elixir Vitae, a $450 serum that’s no secret to the stars. Deemed the “Ultimate Wrinkle Solution,” the formula works to restore the skin’s plumpness and firmness thanks to 72 high-performance ingredients. The actress captioned her photo of the formula, “You complete me…”

But wait, that’s not all! Duff posted yet another Instagram Story about Shiva Rose Glow Face Balm, a moisturizing formula meant to be applied to the skin before makeup application. The $75 hydrating balm is meant to give your skin a hydrating boost of radiance with the help of shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil and more skin-loving ingredients. She captioned a boomerang of the product, “You make me glow…”

Based off of these skincare picks, it’s clear that Duff looks for formulas free of chemicals and packed with raw, non-toxic ingredients. Just last month, she shared some more of her natural skincare favorites in a makeup tutorial posted to IGTV: In Fiore Calendula Solution and EvanHealy Wild Carrot Nourishing Eye Balm.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

The actress has been extra vocal about her beauty routine recently. In September, she teamed up with Nudestix to launch the Daydreamer Palette, a collection of Duff-approved multipurpose makeup essentials, all housed inside of a trendy, holographic pouch.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!