Lily Aldridge: What’s in My Bag?

Judging by the neverending loot Lily Aldridge stows in her modest pouch, you’d think she’s Mary Poppins! “What’s not in this bag?” the model, 34, jokes to Us about her “very heavy” Bottega Veneta clutch (thanks to must-haves like phone chargers and beauty products).

The mom of Dixie, 7, and Winston, 11 months, who she shares with Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill, spills the goods.

Dollars & Scents

“My favorite product this year is my own perfume, Summit. It’s really cozy and perfect.”

Clean Machine

“I’m a germophobe, so I always have hand sanitizer. Dr. Bronner’s is really nice.”

Shady Lady

“There’s usually a pair of Ray-Bans in here. I can’t resist buying sunglasses. I’m also in airports all the time and bored, so I’m like, ‘Oh, yes, I need those.’”

Tea Time!

“I’ve always been a tea person — it’s the English side of me. I have Matcha Super Green.”

Money Magic

“Somebody told me a long time ago that red wallets bring you money, so why not?”

Love Letters

“I keep stamps. I feel so satisfied when I need to mail something.”

Word of Mouth

“My lip balm is Windsor Edwards. If I switch my bag in a hurry and forget it … it’s the worst.”

What else is inside Aldridge’s bag? An iPhone in a Sonix case with a “Let’s Get Lit” PopSocket; Celine sunglasses; a loose earring; a loose ring; a Weleda Skin Food; RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes; a Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist; Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel wipes; a Chanel compact; English breakfast tea; Polaroid pictures; cash; a valet ticket; mini Altoids; bobby pins; an RX Bar in Pumpkin Spice; Vitamin C and a silk scrunchie.

Watch the video above for more on her essentials.