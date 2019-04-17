Ashley Graham is quite the natural deodorant aficionado, revealing two of her favorites within the past couple months and we are here for it.

Just last week, she took to Instagram stories to share her pick of the moment — Type: A.

This non-toxic must-have is both aluminum-free and cruelty-free. But what elevates it from others is its sweat-activated technology that prevents B.O. even after workouts. Other reasons to love it: You can apply it without getting your hands messy thanks to the squeeze-tube applicator. And the lightweight creamy texture feels good and applies evenly, but won’t stain your clothes.

It comes in four fresh but not-too-overwhelming scents — The Visionary, The Minimalist, The Dreamer and The Achiever. The model’s go-to seems to be The Dreamer which is a light white floral aroma with hints of ylang ylang and jasmine.

This isn’t the first time the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit cover alum shared her love of natural deodorants. Back in January, she told Elle her entire quick seven-minute morning beauty routine, including Crystal Mineral Deodorant Spray.

“I’m actually a sucker for the Crystal Deodorant,” she said in the video. “But I prefer the spray because I don’t like to have to get the stick wet in the sink. So spray a little bit of that on, I don’t want to stink.”

The vanilla and jasmine scent is light and clean with the idea of minimizing bad odors rather than covering them up.

The best part of these two products have incredibly low price points. While the chicer more technologically advanced Type: A is $10, the cult-favorite Crystal Mineral Deodorant Spray is only $5!

So even if you can’t choose, you can grab both of them for just $15. That’s a small price to pay to get one step closer to channeling Ashley Graham.

