Alert! You can now own a piece of Coachella 2019 history whether you’re making it to Palm Springs or not this year. At this point, you’ve likely seen some of the super cool NASA-inspired merch Ariana Grande debuted at the festival infiltrate your social meed feed, and the pop star just released pieces from the collection to the public on her website!

Expertly following in the footsteps of last year’s epic headlining performance by Beyoncé, Grande (who is the youngest headliner in the music festival’s history) hit the stage for weekend one of Coachella on Sunday, April 14, with a bevy of surprises up her sleeve. She lived out her childhood dream of rocking out with ’NSYNC and reunited the boyband (minus Justin Timberlake) for a nostalgic #TBT performance and also invited her frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj on stage for a duet. With so much to celebrate, her out of this world (see what we did there?!) concert gear was simply the cherry on top.

While one sweatshirt featuring a photo of the singer remains exclusive to festival-goers, Grande’s seven-piece collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories (think: space-age glasses and masks) inspired by one of the catchiest songs on her bestselling Thank U, Next album, “NASA.”

The clothing items feature some of the #GirlPower lyrics from the track like, “This is one small step for woman / One giant leap for woman-kind,” while the galactic graphics and fonts pay homage to the space agency.

Priced between $40 and $75, the NASA collection is now available for a limited time at shop.ArianaGrande.com. Keep scrolling to shop all the pieces!