The Under-$10 Dry Shampoo Every Beauty Buff Can’t Live Without

Our beauty regimens are our pride and joy. There’s no better feeling than basking in the glory that is a face mask or rolling high-tech gadgets all over our faces. What’s not as fun? Washing our hair.

Unfortunately, it’s necessary to spend some time in the shower with shampoo. We have plenty of favorite miracle-working formulas, but like clockwork, our hair always seems to become dirty, lifeless and limp once again. Not even the deepest cleansing shampoo can guarantee we’ll never have to wash our manes sometime in the near future to get fresh, voluminous hair like we just got back from a blowout.

Whether we’re looking to skip a wash or just breathe some life back into our limp locks or add a bit of texture, dry shampoo is the answer. But spending a ton on shampoo, conditioner, styling products and everything else we need for great hair is not ideal. That’s why we can’t live without this insanely affordable dry shampoo known to give salon-worthy hair almost instantly for under $10!

Beloved by the likes of celebrities such as Kyle Richards and Drew Barrymore as well as professionals stylists, there are thousands of reviews online calling Batiste Dry Shampoo the one and only dry shampoo we’ll ever need. Because it’s true. It’s an OG that has been around for over 40 years for a reason.

This dry shampoo can do it all. It can help us skip a wash — or two! — or save our blowout. It can add volume to fine, thin or end-of-day hair when it needs a little boost. It can absorb grease and oil that builds up at the roots without using any water. We can use it to add texture and fake curls, waves and body! It can help make hair smell beautiful, whether it’s after a workout or just when we want an awesome scent.

And that’s just the original formula! This dry shampoo is so good, there have been countless new iterations designed for every concern and so many fragrance variations from tropical to floral and everything in between. There’s also unscented for those who prefer it. No matter the need, Batiste has it covered, but this one is truly one-size-fits-all.

See It: Grab the Batiste Dry Shampoo — Original Clean & Classic starting at just $6 at Walmart! Also available starting at $6 at Amazon in many different scents. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

The original dry shampoo has a very fresh scent, with notes of lily, rose and lavender. It’s not overly floral but rather crisp and refreshing — like freshly washed hair. It’s definitely not the type of overpowering product that’s a dead giveaway. That’s why it’s made for an on-the-go lifestyle.

Keep a bottle in your desk at work for an end-of-day hair pick-me-up. Throw in a purse to tackle any grease at any given time. Pop it into a gym bag for a post-workout refresher. And obviously, make sure it has a prime space in your bathroom cabinet or beauty drawer.

It’s important to note that unlike most other dry shampoos, this aerosol formula won’t build up in hair, feel powdery or dry out our strands as long as we use it properly. Be sure to hold a few inches away from the root and lightly spray on desired areas. We can massage in or brush it through our strands, either way, this top-rated dry shampoo is like magic for healthy, full hair.

