Effortlessly Refresh Greasy Hair With the Best Dry Shampoos

It’s a great alternative to use between your hair wash days. Spray some on and give it a few minutes to sit and brush your hair. That’s it! You won’t have to worry about that dirty, oily look for at least another 24 hours. Just like that, it not only saves your precious time and energy but also your hair from drying out. But, which product should you buy? Check out the most effective dry shampoos of 2022 and find out!
Reviewing the Highest-quality Dry Shampoos in 2022
Amika Dry Shampoo – Best Overall
- Has no talc or aluminum
- Certified to be cruelty-free and vegan
- Removes dirt, oil, and odor
- A bit heavily scented
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo – Best for Light Hair
It also has argan oil in the formula which keeps your hair safe from UV damage. Since light hair often develops a brassy look, this product also has subtle violet undertones to neutralize that! You will love its signature Moroccanoil scent, which almost fools you into thinking you’ve washed your hair! Don’t settle for anything less than this dry shampoo from Moroccanoil.
- Highly absorbent
- Enchanting Moroccanoil fragrance
- Great for blonde, silver, and platinum hair
- Effects don’t last very long
Batiste Dry Shampoo – Best Value
It targets grease and gunk, especially at the roots, giving lifeless hair an instant makeover! It’s also lightly scented, and that’s a big plus point for folks who don’t like many chemicals in their cosmetic products.
- High value for money
- Easy-to-use in hairspray form
- Free from parabens, aluminum, ammonia, and sulfates
- Leaves white residue, visible on dark hair
Redken Dry Shampoo – Best Performance
Just hold it about 6-8 inches away, and spray it directly onto the oiliest sections of your roots and hair. Let it sit for a moment and brush the gunk away! Just like that, you can refresh your hair for up to four more days.
- Deep clean solution for heavy oil buildup
- No. 1 professionally used brand
- Refreshes hair for up to four days
- Slightly expensive
Drybar Dry Shampoo – Best Premium
The formula doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, and it’s also cruelty-free since there’s no animal testing.
- Provides a voluminous look and matte finish
- Includes micro-fine rice powders for maximum absorption
- Has golden root extract for moisturization boost
- Relatively pricey
Dry Shampoo Buying Guide
Essentially, dry shampoo is a type of aerosol powder that dries fast and refreshes your hair effortlessly between shampoo days. Just a spritz or two can keep you going for another 24 to 48 hours before that greasy look comes back. Consider the following factors to find the perfect product for your needs:
Absorbent Ingredients
The dry shampoo contains absorbent ingredients which can vary between different products. These include silica, starch, charcoal, clay, baking soda, and tapioca. If you spot these listed at the back, then that’s a green flag as they can soak up the sweat and grease build-up in your hair. They also have some effective odor-control properties, and can even cleanse your scalp.
Color and Finish
The right dry shampoo choice also depends on your hair color! Thankfully, the market has grown to be diverse enough to have something for everyone.
If you have very dark-colored hair, a transparent solution would suit you best to make sure there’s no white residue visible in your hair after using it. A chalky residue wouldn’t be so much of an issue if you’ve got silver, blonde, or any light shade of hair color.
The label tells you all you need to know, including the color and tint of the product, and whether it’s “invisible.”
Scent
The fragrance of your dry shampoo is another key quality that you need to consider, as it’s always going to be a tradeoff. While a pleasant scent can give you a heightened sense of cleanliness, chemical fragrances aren’t great for your hair — especially if you’re sensitive to strong perfumes. The ideal formula for your hair health is unscented, but if you have dry hair and need a long gap between your washes, you might have to go with a clean scent to do a better job at masking the scalp’s odor.
As a general rule of thumb, look for unscented or lightly scented dry shampoo for the sake of maintaining optimal hair health.
Scalp
When you go shopping for skin care items like creams and scrubs, you start by understanding what your skin is like, and what it needs most, right? The same principle applies here! The biggest determinant of your dry shampoo choice is your scalp and its needs.
For instance, if you’ve got oily hair, your dry shampoo should have more power to interact with the excess oil and brush it away. Look for a formula with more hydrating ingredients and oil if you have a dry scalp. If you’ve been overwashing forever, you will probably have to use a hydrating dry shampoo to offset the excessive drying caused by your previous shampooing frequency. But, once your scalp restores to a healthier state, you can switch to a more balanced dry shampoo.
A great tip here is to listen to your hair and notice the changes it goes through. If your scalp neither feels dry nor excessively oily, you’re in the sweet spot, so repurchase the same product again until you feel like that balance has been restored.
Remember, oily hair needs more powder, and dry hair needs more hydrating agents!
Texture
Not all dry shampoos are alike, so their results won’t be either! Some people like the luscious, voluminous, shiny finish more, and will leave critical reviews if a certain product doesn’t help them achieve that. You might prefer a more low-profile, smooth look with the primary goal being cleaner, odor-free, well-managed hair despite being unwashed for 2-3 days.
It’s all a matter of preferences, and you won’t fully be able to guess what texture a certain dry shampoo provides unless you try it for yourself. Still, reading online customer feedback and watching product reviews can give you a pretty good idea of what you can expect.
Beware of Flammable Ingredients
Some dry shampoo products also have ingredients that are flammable, including butane and propane. You’ll especially find them in hair sprays as they’re stable propellants that quickly evaporate upon spraying, but they’re still enough to cause a hazard if there are lighters or candles nearby.
If you use a flat iron right after dry shampooing while getting ready in the morning, try to avoid products with such flammable ingredients as it can lead to increased damage from your straightener.
Read the Label
Before you buy and apply a new dry shampoo product to your hair, you must know what it’s made of, especially if you have some known allergies. Read the label carefully and see if it’s fair trade, certified, safe to use, and whether the ingredients are organic. Also, check if it’s cruelty-free!
Patch Test
Despite your due diligence, the safer way to use a new product on your hair or scalp is to cover a tiny area at first. This will act as a test run to make sure it doesn’t trigger any unwanted side effects or irritation. Do this especially if you’ve got sensitive skin, a special scalp condition, or allergies. In that case, consult with your dermatologist before adding it to your hair care routine.
Also, remember to check the use-by date on the product as expired products may not be as effective at cleaning up your hair. They may also leave a visible white cast on your hair, which is enough to ruin your day, especially if you’re getting ready for work in a hurry!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!