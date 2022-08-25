Effortlessly Refresh Greasy Hair With the Best Dry Shampoos

Dry shampoo allows you to space out your wash days, which is essential for your hair to prevent the horrors of overwashing. Signs of overwashing include split ends, frizzy hair, and dandruff. If you struggle with those, then chances are that you have dried out your scalp and hair by shampooing it too much. Don’t worry, it’ll soon get better if you just tone down your washing frequency. Thanks to dry shampoo, your hair won’t look unclean or messy either.

Essentially, dry shampoo is a type of aerosol powder that dries fast and refreshes your hair effortlessly between shampoo days. Just a spritz or two can keep you going for another 24 to 48 hours before that greasy look comes back. Consider the following factors to find the perfect product for your needs:

Absorbent Ingredients

The dry shampoo contains absorbent ingredients which can vary between different products. These include silica, starch, charcoal, clay, baking soda, and tapioca. If you spot these listed at the back, then that’s a green flag as they can soak up the sweat and grease build-up in your hair. They also have some effective odor-control properties, and can even cleanse your scalp.

Color and Finish

The right dry shampoo choice also depends on your hair color! Thankfully, the market has grown to be diverse enough to have something for everyone.

If you have very dark-colored hair, a transparent solution would suit you best to make sure there’s no white residue visible in your hair after using it. A chalky residue wouldn’t be so much of an issue if you’ve got silver, blonde, or any light shade of hair color.

The label tells you all you need to know, including the color and tint of the product, and whether it’s “invisible.”

Scent

The fragrance of your dry shampoo is another key quality that you need to consider, as it’s always going to be a tradeoff. While a pleasant scent can give you a heightened sense of cleanliness, chemical fragrances aren’t great for your hair — especially if you’re sensitive to strong perfumes. The ideal formula for your hair health is unscented, but if you have dry hair and need a long gap between your washes, you might have to go with a clean scent to do a better job at masking the scalp’s odor.

As a general rule of thumb, look for unscented or ‌lightly scented dry shampoo for the sake of maintaining optimal hair health.

Scalp

When you go shopping for skin care items like creams and scrubs, you start by understanding what your skin is like, and what it needs most, right? The same principle applies here! The biggest determinant of your dry shampoo choice is your scalp and its needs.

For instance, if you’ve got oily hair, your dry shampoo should have more power to interact with the excess oil and brush it away. Look for a formula with more hydrating ingredients and oil if you have a ‌dry scalp. If you’ve been overwashing forever, you will probably have to use a hydrating dry shampoo to offset the excessive drying caused by your previous shampooing frequency. But, once your scalp restores to a healthier state, you can switch to a more balanced dry shampoo.

A great tip here is to listen to your hair and notice the changes it goes through. If your scalp neither feels dry nor excessively oily, you’re in the sweet spot, so ‌repurchase the same product again until you feel like that balance has been restored.

Remember, oily hair needs more powder, and dry hair needs more hydrating agents!

Texture

Not all dry shampoos are alike, so their results won’t be‌ either! Some people like the luscious, voluminous, shiny finish more, and will leave critical reviews if a certain product doesn’t help them achieve that. You‌ might prefer a more low-profile, smooth look with the primary goal being cleaner, odor-free, well-managed hair despite being unwashed for 2-3 days.

It’s all a matter of preferences, and you won’t fully be able to guess what texture a certain dry shampoo provides unless you try it for yourself. Still, reading online customer feedback and watching product reviews can give you a pretty good idea of what you can expect.

Beware of Flammable Ingredients

Some dry shampoo products also have ingredients that are flammable, including butane and propane. You’ll especially find them in hair sprays as they’re stable propellants that quickly evaporate upon spraying, but they’re still enough to cause a hazard if there are lighters or candles nearby.

If you ‌use a flat iron right after dry shampooing while getting ready in the morning, try to avoid products with such flammable ingredients as it can lead to increased damage from your straightener.

Read the Label

Before you buy and apply a new dry shampoo product to your hair, you must know what it’s made of, especially if you have some known allergies. Read the label ‌carefully and see if it’s fair trade, certified, safe to use, and whether the ingredients are organic. Also, check if it’s cruelty-free!

Patch Test

Despite your due diligence, the safer way to use a new product on your hair or scalp is to cover a tiny area at first. This will act as a test run to make sure it doesn’t trigger any unwanted side effects or irritation. Do this especially if you’ve got sensitive skin, a special scalp condition, or allergies. In that case, consult with your dermatologist before adding it to your hair care routine.

Also, remember to check the use-by date on the product as expired products may not be as effective at cleaning up your hair. They may also leave a visible white cast on your hair, which is enough to ruin your day, especially if you’re getting ready for work in a hurry!