Effortlessly Refresh Greasy Hair With the Best Dry Shampoos

highly rated dry shampoo
Did you know that washing your hair every day could damage your hair? Plus, it takes a lot of time and effort to get through the entire process of washing it, drying it, and styling it daily. Not to mention the cost of expensive but effective shampoos and styling tools. Using shampoo too often is neither healthy nor practical in today’s busy world. But you can’t go to work with greasy hair either, right? Don’t worry, here’s the perfect solution for you — dry shampoo!

It’s a great alternative to use between your hair wash days. Spray some on and give it a few minutes to sit and brush your hair. That’s it! You won’t have to worry about that dirty, oily look for at least another 24 hours. Just like that, it not only saves your precious time and energy but also your hair from drying out. But, which product should you buy? Check out the most effective dry shampoos of 2022 and find out!

Reviewing the Highest-quality Dry Shampoos in 2022

Amika Dry Shampoo – Best Overall

dry shampoo reviews
The Amika Dry Shampoo is probably the most well-rounded option for all hair types. It absorbs all that excess oil and gets rid of the buildup and odor that comes with skipping a few washes. The shampoo also adds volume and provides a cooling effect to the scalp. It’s safe for keratin-treated, Brazilian-treated, and color-treated hair, so ‌use it no matter what procedures you’ve gotten recently for your hair. Coming from a luxury brand like Amika, it’s the most premium offering listed here which earns it the top spot!
Pros
  • Has no talc or aluminum
  • Certified to be cruelty-free and vegan
  • Removes dirt, oil, and odor

 

Cons
  • A bit heavily scented

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo – Best for Light Hair

dry shampoo reviews
If you’ve got lighter-toned hair like silver, platinum, or blonde, then this Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo is for you! It can instantly cleanse out your scalp and hair through ultra-fine rice starch which absorbs excess oil, removes odor, and helps you brush out all the product buildup and dirt effortlessly.
It also has argan oil in the formula which keeps your hair safe from UV damage. Since light hair often develops a brassy look, this product also has subtle violet undertones to neutralize that! You will love its signature Moroccanoil scent, which almost fools you into thinking you’ve washed your hair! Don’t settle for anything less than this dry shampoo from Moroccanoil.
Pros
  • Highly absorbent
  • Enchanting Moroccanoil fragrance
  • Great for blonde, silver, and platinum hair
Cons
  • Effects don’t last very long

Batiste Dry Shampoo – Best Value

dry shampoo reviews
Dry shampoo isn’t a one-use item; you may regularly need it between your hair washes. That’s why it has to be cost-effective, and the Batiste Dry Shampoo beats all others in that department. For under $20, you get a two-pack of 6.76 fluid-ounce sprays that won’t run out quickly. The starch-based formula doesn’t rely on any water to get your hair cleaned up, which means it’s truly a dry shampoo.
It targets grease and gunk, especially at the roots, giving lifeless hair an instant makeover! It’s also ‌lightly scented, and that’s a big plus point for folks who don’t like many chemicals in their cosmetic products.
Pros
  • High value for money
  • Easy-to-use in hairspray form
  • Free from parabens, aluminum, ammonia, and sulfates
Cons
  • Leaves white residue, visible on dark hair

Redken Dry Shampoo – Best Performance

dry shampoo reviews
If you have especially oily hair, then you’ll need a heavy-duty dry shampoo to keep that in control. Say “hello” to the Redken Dry Shampoo! It’s a deep clean solution that offers the best cleansing performance out of all other options on this list, allowing it to handle even three or four-day unwashed hair.
Just hold it about 6-8 inches away, and spray it directly onto the oiliest sections of your roots and hair. Let it sit for a moment and brush the gunk away! Just like that, you can refresh your hair for up to four more days.
Pros
  • Deep clean solution for heavy oil buildup
  • No. 1 professionally used brand
  • Refreshes hair for up to four days
Cons
  • Slightly expensive

Drybar Dry Shampoo – Best Premium

dry shampoo reviews
For no compromises on product quality, go with Drybar Dry Shampoo. Like the Amika one listed at the top, it’s one of the most premium options you can find. It’s suitable for all hair types and does a great job at absorbing grease with a bonus effect of adding some lift at the roots. You also get some extra volume and a matte finish look!
The formula doesn’t contain any sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, and it’s also cruelty-free since there’s no animal testing.
Pros
  • Provides a voluminous look and matte finish
  • Includes micro-fine rice powders for maximum absorption
  • Has golden root extract for moisturization boost 
Cons
  • Relatively pricey

Dry Shampoo Buying Guide

Dry shampoo allows you to space out your wash days, which is essential for your hair to prevent the horrors of overwashing. Signs of overwashing include split ends, frizzy hair, and dandruff. If you struggle with those, then chances are that you have dried out your scalp and hair by shampooing it too much. Don’t worry, it’ll soon get better if you just tone down your washing frequency. Thanks to dry shampoo, your hair won’t look unclean or messy either.

Essentially, dry shampoo is a type of aerosol powder that dries fast and refreshes your hair effortlessly between shampoo days. Just a spritz or two can keep you going for another 24 to 48 hours before that greasy look comes back. Consider the following factors to find the perfect product for your needs:

Absorbent Ingredients

The dry shampoo contains absorbent ingredients which can vary between different products. These include silica, starch, charcoal, clay, baking soda, and tapioca. If you spot these listed at the back, then that’s a green flag as they can soak up the sweat and grease build-up in your hair. They also have some effective odor-control properties, and can even cleanse your scalp.

Color and Finish

The right dry shampoo choice also depends on your hair color! Thankfully, the market has grown to be diverse enough to have something for everyone.

If you have very dark-colored hair, a transparent solution would suit you best to make sure there’s no white residue visible in your hair after using it. A chalky residue wouldn’t be so much of an issue if you’ve got silver, blonde, or any light shade of hair color.
The label tells you all you need to know, including the color and tint of the product, and whether it’s “invisible.”

Scent

The fragrance of your dry shampoo is another key quality that you need to consider, as it’s always going to be a tradeoff. While a pleasant scent can give you a heightened sense of cleanliness, chemical fragrances aren’t great for your hair — especially if you’re sensitive to strong perfumes. The ideal formula for your hair health is unscented, but if you have dry hair and need a long gap between your washes, you might have to go with a clean scent to do a better job at masking the scalp’s odor.

As a general rule of thumb, look for unscented or ‌lightly scented dry shampoo for the sake of maintaining optimal hair health.

Scalp

When you go shopping for skin care items like creams and scrubs, you start by understanding what your skin is like, and what it needs most, right? The same principle applies here! The biggest determinant of your dry shampoo choice is your scalp and its needs.

For instance, if you’ve got oily hair, your dry shampoo should have more power to interact with the excess oil and brush it away. Look for a formula with more hydrating ingredients and oil if you have a ‌dry scalp. If you’ve been overwashing forever, you will probably have to use a hydrating dry shampoo to offset the excessive drying caused by your previous shampooing frequency. But, once your scalp restores to a healthier state, you can switch to a more balanced dry shampoo.

A great tip here is to listen to your hair and notice the changes it goes through. If your scalp neither feels dry nor excessively oily, you’re in the sweet spot, so ‌repurchase the same product again until you feel like that balance has been restored.

Remember, oily hair needs more powder, and dry hair needs more hydrating agents!

Texture

Not all dry shampoos are alike, so their results won’t be‌ either! Some people like the luscious, voluminous, shiny finish more, and will leave critical reviews if a certain product doesn’t help them achieve that. You‌ might prefer a more low-profile, smooth look with the primary goal being cleaner, odor-free, well-managed hair despite being unwashed for 2-3 days.

It’s all a matter of preferences, and you won’t fully be able to guess what texture a certain dry shampoo provides unless you try it for yourself. Still, reading online customer feedback and watching product reviews can give you a pretty good idea of what you can expect.

Beware of Flammable Ingredients

Some dry shampoo products also have ingredients that are flammable, including butane and propane. You’ll especially find them in hair sprays as they’re stable propellants that quickly evaporate upon spraying, but they’re still enough to cause a hazard if there are lighters or candles nearby.

If you ‌use a flat iron right after dry shampooing while getting ready in the morning, try to avoid products with such flammable ingredients as it can lead to increased damage from your straightener.

Read the Label

Before you buy and apply a new dry shampoo product to your hair, you must know what it’s made of, especially if you have some known allergies. Read the label ‌carefully and see if it’s fair trade, certified, safe to use, and whether the ingredients are organic. Also, check if it’s cruelty-free!

Patch Test

Despite your due diligence, the safer way to use a new product on your hair or scalp is to cover a tiny area at first. This will act as a test run to make sure it doesn’t trigger any unwanted side effects or irritation. Do this especially if you’ve got sensitive skin, a special scalp condition, or allergies. In that case, consult with your dermatologist before adding it to your hair care routine.
Also, remember to check the use-by date on the product as expired products may not be as effective at cleaning up your hair. They may also leave a visible white cast on your hair, which is enough to ruin your day, especially if you’re getting ready for work in a hurry!

People Also Asked

Q: How does dry shampoo work?

A: Dry shampoo deposits oil-absorbents like starch, clay, and silica into your scalp and hair, which clings to the oil and allows you to brush it out. It doesn’t trigger your glands to produce more oil either, so you can go one to two more days without having the same greasy buildup. 

Q: How should I apply and use dry shampoo?

A: Hold the spray about a foot away from your head and apply it wherever you’d like to target the grease (root or tips). Let it sit for a couple of minutes, and then work the product into your hair using a brush, fingers, or even a blow dryer.

Q: Is dry shampoo damaging to my hair?

A: Dry shampoo is only an occasional alternative to regular shampooing, and shouldn’t be used every other day, as that can lead to build-up or irritation depending on your hair type. But unless you use it in excess, it won’t harm your hair or scalp.

 

