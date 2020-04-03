Friendship goals! Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba video chatted Jimmy Fallon to mask together for an at-home edition of The Tonight Show — and it was epic.

Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Video-Chatting With Other Celebs During Coronavirus Quarantine

As the coronavirus continues to have a devastating impact on the nation, Fallon’s weeknight show was forced to start filming from his home per self-isolation guidelines.

On Thursday, April 2, the comedian rang Alba to hear about how her beauty line is helping families during the outbreak — and to give the products a try. Fallon took Alba’s video call in an impressively spacious bathroom while Alba took it from her equally-as-impressively-spacious walk-in closet.

“We’re open for business,” Alba told Fallon when he asked how business is going during the pandemic. “I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because when their diapers, wipes, shampoo and hand sanitizer are gone at the stores, they can go to our website and get subscriptions of our products.”

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

If self-quarantining has you in the mood for testing beauty products, Alba’s got you covered with self-care essentials. To prove it, the mom of three demonstrated her favorite part of her skincare routine on-camera.

First, she put on a fuzzy white headband. Fallon followed suit, borrowing his 5-year-old daughter Franny’s sparkly cat ear headband for the occasion,

From there, the actress layered on the Honest Beauty Prime and Perfect Mask ($20) which she says she “uses every morning.” The L.A.’s Finest actress says her 11-year-old daughter Honor Marie Warren loves to use it, too.

Fallon decided to put the same berry and antioxidant-infused formula on one side of his face and the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask ($20) on the other to compare results.

After washing off the masks, the father of two said, “Ooh I feel good. I feel fresh and clean. Look at me!” Sadly, he didn’t give us a thorough review, but both of the formulas are clearly Fallon-approved.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

In addition to selling the essentials that are in high-demand, Alba’s clean beauty line is doing its part to give back, too. It’s donating 3 million diapers, 30,000 packs of wipes and 20,000 personal care products to nonprofit organization Baby2Baby.

According to a statement on the brand’s website, the products will be distributed to “family resource centers, homeless shelters health clinics and head start centers to families impacted by the spread of COVID-19.”

Both face masks are available on the brand’s website. To contribute to Baby2Baby’s efforts, head to honest.com/donate.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)