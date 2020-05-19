Heidi Klum and More Stars Use This $5 Drugstore Shampoo as Face Wash

Heidi Klum is a beauty and fashion icon, to say the very least. But believe it or not, the German-American supermodel’s daily makeup and skincare routine is surprisingly simple — and easy to copy at home.

‘90s Fashion Legends Continue to Slay on the Runway — Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and More Then and Now

In an interview with Elle, published on May 18, the 46-year-old mom of four opened up about the unexpected beauty product she uses to wash her face and the makeup products she wears every single day.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel told the outlet that her latest beauty purchase was none other than Johnson’s Baby Shampoo ($5). Instead of using it for, well, it’s intended use, the star says, “I use it to wash my face, as it’s super gentle but effective.”

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

Interestingly enough, she’s not the first celeb to use baby shampoo in place of face wash. Laverne Cox exclusively told Us Weekly that she also uses the formula to keep her skin nice and clean.

“If it’s gentle enough for a baby, it’s gentle enough for your face!” Orange is the New Black star told Us in 2017. “I’ll use a wipe to take my makeup off and then I’ll use baby shampoo to wash and then moisturize.”

But Klum’s crushing on other beauty products besides the new mom must-have. She told Elle that her daily makeup routine takes just 15 minutes from start to finish. She begins with foundation, specifically one from Charlotte Tilbury. After that she curls her lashes to give them volume before swiping on L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara ($9).

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

“To finish, I smudge Glossier Cloud Paint on my cheeks and fix my brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel,” said the supermodel.

The Germany’s Next Top Model’s biggest “beauty secret” involves fresh produce and a daily supplement. “I have a fresh smoothie every morning and take Perfectil Skin, Hair, Nails supplements for a boost,” she revealed. She loves them so much that she’s an ambassador for the brand.

Finally, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model touched on some of the wildest things she’s ever done “in the name of beauty.” She told Elle that perming her hair (photo evidence here) and bleaching her brows are the first things that come to mind.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)