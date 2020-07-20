Jennifer Garner is killing it!

The 48-year-old actress is absolutely radiant in a one-piece swimsuit hanging out with friends on the beach in Malibu on Sunday, July 19. The Alias star rocked a two-toned polka dot number that showed off her incredibly toned figure, with ruffled sleeves, that added an extra cutesy appeal. She topped off her beach day look with sunglasses that matched the suit.

The bathing suit style is the Ruffled Oasis from Summersalt. It retails for an affordable $95 — and it’s still available to buy! Not to mention, there’s a few more color options you can choose from, like coral-and-white and black-and-white. Or if you want a totally different print, there’s an even bolder pick that features bright red cherries all over.

The 13 Going on 30 actress has been keeping it real during the COVID-19 lockdown in her beloved light-hearted way. For instance, on Monday, June 29, she shared a collage of pics of herself wearing all different kinds of looks, from jean shorts and white T-shirt to a goofy drawn-on mustache and unibrow. “Quarantine, but make it fashion,” she wrote in the accompanying caption alongside hashtags #lockdownfierce and #DMtobookyourColonialZoom.

Now Garner is rewarding herself and enjoying a staycation with her family in a Malibu beach house rental. Just a few days before she stepped out in the cute swimsuit, she was spotted taking a stroll in a pair of black workout shorts and a long-sleeve gray T-shirt, with her hair pulled back into a loose braid.

Keep scrolling to take a closer look at Garner’s adorably chic bathing suit and summer-ready physique.

