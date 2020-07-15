10 Extremely Flattering Adjustable One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We all have different body types. When it comes to wearing a garment that tends to be as skintight as a swimsuit, the same style isn’t going to work for every individual on the beach.

That’s why many of the best bathing suits on the market include adjustable elements so that they can accommodate a wider range of shoppers. Usually, that includes straps which you can make longer or shorter — but an adjustable item can take on many forms. In fact, some bathing suits truly allow you to customize various features to make for a perfectly form-fitting look. In order to upgrade all of our confidence this summer, we picked out our ten favorite adjustable swimsuits available right now. Check them out below!

This Surfer-Approved One-Piece

We love the look of this rash guard-inspired swimsuit. Keep it zipped up for full coverage, or down if you feel like showing off some extra skin!

Get the SEBOWEL Women’s Sleeveless Zip Front Rash Guard One Piece Swimsuit for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Color-Block One-Piece

How classy does this suit look? The tie on the side can be knotted in numerous ways and adjusted to fit your waist!

Get the CHYRII Women’s One Piece Color Block Tie Knot Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Wrap-Style One-Piece

Similar to the other wrap-style suit above, this option also has a tie that you can use to cinch your waist area. The added adjustable straps also provide a seriously customized fit!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Stay Young One Piece Swimsuit for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Neon One-Piece

This zip-up style suit may seem daring — but if you want to make a stylish statement, this is a winner!

Get the CHYRII Women’s Sexy Zipper Front Low Back High Cut One Piece Swimsuit for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Strappy One-Piece

The ties located on the side of this swimsuit coordinate with a specific point on your body to provide an optimal fit. They hit at the bust, waist and hips, which can complement so many different figures.

Get the superdown Rebecca One Piece for $68, available at Revolve!

This Tummy-Control One-Piece

This suit is as flattering as it gets, and the adjustable straps take it to the next level.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Berry Red Ruched Adjustable Straps One Piece Swimsuit for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lace-Up One-Piece

Customize the lace-up element to your specifications based on how much skin you want to show while sunbathing. Fabulous!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Lace-Up Textured One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $122) on sale for just $92 at Macy’s — limited time deal!

This Snap-Front One-Piece

Similar to the zip-up styles, this suit has snap buttons that run down the front — and you can keep them open or closed.

Get the Actloe Women’s Summer Scoop Neck Button Front One Piece Monokini Swimsuit for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sporty One-Piece

The zip-up style takes on a sportier look with this suit. The vibe is perfect for a game of beach volleyball!

Get the AURIQUE Women’s Zip Front Swimming Costume for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Halter One-Piece

Technically speaking, any halter-style top swimsuit is adjustable. We especially love this one because of the tummy-control ruching! Plus, the gold hardware detail gives it an elegant touch.

Get the RXRXCOCO Women’s V Neck One Piece Swimsuit for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

