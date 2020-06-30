Speaking from the heart. Jennifer Garner shared words of wisdom with an Instagram follower who opened up to her about their recent relationship struggles.

On Monday, June 29, the Alias alum, 48, posted a hilarious roundup of her latest “lockdown fierce” looks as she self-isolates with children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 8, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though she was keeping a lighthearted mood on her social media feed, one follower used the opportunity to share their personal story in the comments.

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind,” the user wrote. “It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security.”

The fan continued: “I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know.”

Hours later, the 13 Going on 30 actress responded with an empowering bit of relationship advice for her hurt follower. “Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” Garner wrote back on Monday. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

Garner worked through a public breakup of her own after calling off her 10-year marriage to Ben Affleck in June 2015. Since the end of their relationship, the former couple still weathered a handful of ups and downs, including the 47-year-old Batman actor’s struggle with his sobriety.

As they’ve continued to coparent their three kids, Garner and her ex-husband have settled into a strong routine. In May, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the exes “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other,” even as they move on with new relationships. Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner was dating businessman John Miller, while Affleck has been linked to Lindsay Shookus, Shauna Sexton and Ana de Armas since his divorce.

“Although it’s sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life,” the source said of Garner and the Good Will Hunting star. “That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”