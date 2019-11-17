Getting serious? Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus reignited romance rumors after being spotted together again at a Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday, November 16, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed.

The pair were seen having dinner together at Le Chalet in New York City after Hamm, 48, guest-starred on Saturday’s episode of SNL.

“It did seem to be romantic between Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus,” a source tells Us. “They sat next to each other and would touch each other affectionally throughout the night. However, there was no PDA.”

The SNL producer, 39, and the Mad Men actor were joined by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels. A second source told Us that the pair enjoyed an “amicable” evening with “a bigger group of people.”

Hamm and Shookus’ night out comes just a few months after the duo were spotted at opening night of the Broadway show Derren Brown: Secret in September. At the time, an insider told Us exclusively that the pair “sat right next to each other” and “weren’t hiding anything.”

“Lindsay and Jon didn’t show much PDA, but there was definitely some flirtatious banter,” the eyewitness said. “Lindsay turned her head to talk to Jon before the show, during intermission and after the show. She was always smiling and looked like she was enjoying her conversations with Jon.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum posed for photos on the red carpet before meeting Shookus inside. The producer “seemed to be a bit distracted” by her phone but still “made sure to give Jon attention,” according to the source.

Shookus previously made headlines for her on-again, off-again relationship with Ben Affleck. The former couple began dating in 2017, following Affleck’s split from Jennifer Garner, and called it quits for good in April after briefly breaking up in August 2018.

Hamm and Shookus were rumored to be dating in early 2017 — before her relationship with Affleck, 47 — but Lucy in the Sky star’s rep told Page Six at the time that they “have not dated [and] are not friends; they are acquaintances.”

Hamm previously dated actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. Shookus, meanwhile, was previously married to fellow TV producer Kevin Miller from 2010 to 2014.